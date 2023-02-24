China wants peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to begin as soon as possible

China has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, and for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.