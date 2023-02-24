Need a cure for hiccups? Here are a few almost foolproof ways

Uri Bram wrote an extensive article for The Atlantic on a sure-fire cure for the hiccups.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.