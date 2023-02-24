The Webb telescope has discovered galaxies that could change our understanding of astro-physics

Astronomers say in the journal Nature, that they discovered six galaxies that existed five and seven hundred million years after the big bang.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scientists have peered into the distant past. Astronomers say in the journal Nature they discovered six galaxies that existed 5- and 700 million years after the Big Bang - so billions of years ago. Researchers using the Webb Telescope were so surprised by the discovery they weren't sure it was real at first. I guess that's something that can happen with galaxies from a long time ago that are far, far away. It's MORNING EDITION.

