The Webb telescope has discovered galaxies that could change our understanding of astro-physics

Astronomers say in the journal Nature, that they discovered six galaxies that existed five and seven hundred million years after the big bang.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.