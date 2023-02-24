Officials Are Playing The Blame Game After The East Palestine Train Derailment

What do you do when a train carrying toxic chemicals crashes in your town?

East Palestine, Ohio, is finding out the hard way.

A train derailed earlier this month, but the mess still hasn't been cleaned up. Now officials are playing the blame game, with East Palestine residents stuck in the middle.

What's next for East Palestine residents? Trains roll through America's small towns every day. So who's responsible when things go so wrong?

Climate Reporter for Bloomberg News Zahra Hirji, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and Medical Toxicologist Dr. Edward Boyer, and Disaster Researcher and Assistant Professor of Emergency Management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Samantha Montano join our panel.

