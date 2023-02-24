Accessibility links
Officials Are Playing The Blame Game After The East Palestine Train Derailment : 1A What do you do when a train carrying toxic chemicals crashes in your town?

East Palestine, Ohio, is finding out the hard way.

A train derailed earlier this month, but the mess still hasn't been cleaned up. Now officials are playing the blame game, with East Palestine residents stuck in the middle.

Trains roll through America's small towns every day. So who's responsible when things go so wrong?

We discuss what's next for East Palestine residents.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Officials Are Playing The Blame Game After The East Palestine Train Derailment

Officials Are Playing The Blame Game After The East Palestine Train Derailment

Listen · 36:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1159255089/1159281058" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio. DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio.

DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images

What do you do when a train carrying toxic chemicals crashes in your town?

East Palestine, Ohio, is finding out the hard way.

A train derailed earlier this month, but the mess still hasn't been cleaned up. Now officials are playing the blame game, with East Palestine residents stuck in the middle.

What's next for East Palestine residents? Trains roll through America's small towns every day. So who's responsible when things go so wrong?

Climate Reporter for Bloomberg News Zahra Hirji, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and Medical Toxicologist Dr. Edward Boyer, and Disaster Researcher and Assistant Professor of Emergency Management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Samantha Montano join our panel.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.