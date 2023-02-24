Remembering comic and 'Law & Order' actor Richard Belzer

The sharp-witted standup comic, who died Feb. 19, got his start in comedy clubs in the 1970s, but was perhaps best known for playing Det. Munch on Law & Order: SVU. Originally broadcast in 1987.

