Remembering baseball announcer and former all-star catcher Tim McCarver

McCarver, who died Feb. 16, played in the major leagues from 1959 until 1980. After retirement, he shifted to color commentary from the broadcast booth. Originally broadcast in 1987.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.