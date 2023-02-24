The News Roundup For February 24, 2023

President Joe Biden was in Europe this week, prompting commentary from his critics. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is one of the loudest voices from the MAGA wing of the GOP. He says he wants future funding to Ukraine pulled and disagrees that it's America's job to defend the country's sovereign borders.

On Wednesday, NPR announced it will lay off ten percent of its workforce. About At least 100 people will lose their jobs. In a memo, CEO John Lansing wrote, "This will be a major loss." Lansing says advertising dollars for NPR's podcasts have dried up. And the network is expecting to fall about $30 million short of its annual budget.

After a train transporting hazardous chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency is demanding action from the train operator, Norfolk Southern. If the company doesn't begin cleanup of the spill, the agency says it will conduct the cleanup itself—and charge the company triple the original cost.

Meanwhile, President Biden crossed into Kyiv by train on Monday, aboard what's been dubbed "Rail Force One." The surprise trip lasted less than a day. But it sent a big message. It's the first time the president has visited Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country a year ago.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in a raid by Israeli military forces in the occupied West Bank. More than 100 people were injured.

Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday. More than 90 million voters will have a say in who next leads Africa's most populous country. President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited. There are 18 people on the ballot to replace him.

Semafor's Founding Editor Steve Clemons, The New York Times' Washington Correspondent, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and NPR's Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro join our panel to discuss the week's biggest domestic news.

The Wall Street Journal's National Security Correspondent Nancy Youssef, The New Statesman's U.S. Editor and Author of "The Influence of Soros" Emily Tamkin, and Semafor Africa Editor Yinka Adegoke join us to break down the biggest news from around the world.

