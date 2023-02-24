Parents of twin boys rescued from Ukraine reflect on a year of trauma and joy

NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with parents Alex Spektor and Irma Nuñez on the first birthday of their twin boys who were evacuated as newborns from Ukraine in the early days of the war.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.