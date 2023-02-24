The ATF director explains what the bureau is doing about gun violence

The director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives speaks out about mass shootings and what his agency is doing to help solve violent crimes.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.