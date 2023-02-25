Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot runs for re-election next week

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first term in office saw a spike in crime, disputes with labor unions, and the pandemic. She's running for re-election next week — against eight challengers.

