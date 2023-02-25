California's solution to regulations around hazardous waste: send it across state lines

California government agencies have found an easy way around the state's strict regulations about dumping hazardous waste: send it across state lines.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.