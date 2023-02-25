A budding journalist was killed while covering a shooting. His professor remembers him

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Rick Brunson, who taught journalism to Dylan Lyons. Lyons, a TV reporter, was killed this week while covering a shooting in Orlando, Fla.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.