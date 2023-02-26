Meet the queer people who practice shooting to defend themselves from hate groups

A group of gay and trans people gather regularly in the woods of New Hampshire to practice shooting. They want to be ready to defend themselves from hate groups.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.