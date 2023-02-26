Jen Cloher talks new album, 'I Am The River, The River Is Me'

On her upcoming album, I Am The River, The River Is Me, songwriter Jen Cloher sings about the wildfires that swept through Australia in 2019 and 2020.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.