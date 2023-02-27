Since Russia invaded Ukraine, allies levied more than 11,000 sanctions on Russia

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rachel Ziemba of the Center for a New American Security about sanctions which have failed to dramatically weaken Russia's economy, and its ability to finance the war.

