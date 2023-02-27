Why Harry Styles is required to participate in New Zealand's 2023 census

Every five years New Zealand conducts a census. Everyone, including overseas visitors, participate. Styles is on tour in Auckland in early March, so he'll join millions of others filling out the form.

