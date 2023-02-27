Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed to cool tensions but then: chaos

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed on a plan to cool tensions, but then two Israeli settlers were killed in the occupied West Bank. That led hundreds of Israelis to go on a deadly rampage.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.