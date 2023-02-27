50 years ago activists and members of the Oglala Lakota tribe occupied Wounded Knee

Journalist and filmmaker Kevin McKiernan recalls the occupation of Wounded Knee by activists with the American Indian Movement on the 50th anniversary of the occupation in South Dakota.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.