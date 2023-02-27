You could own the hot dog hands from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Almost every piece of multiverse memorabilia from the movie is up for auction until March 2. Proceeds go to the Laundry Workers Center, the Asian Mental Health Project and the Transgender Law Center.

