Ke Huy Quan On 'Everything Everywhere' : Fresh Air Quan starred in the '80s films Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies as a kid, before quitting acting. Now he's up for an Oscar for the first major acting job he's had in decades for the role of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Justin Chang reviews the Irish film The Quiet Girl.

Fresh Air Ke Huy Quan On 'Everything Everywhere' Ke Huy Quan On 'Everything Everywhere' Listen · 45:56 45:56 Quan starred in the '80s films Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies as a kid, before quitting acting. Now he's up for an Oscar for the first major acting job he's had in decades for the role of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Justin Chang reviews the Irish film The Quiet Girl. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor