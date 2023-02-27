How The Fed Is Growing More Powerful : Fresh Air We talk about a small group of unelected officials who make important decisions that affect our lives, all the time. New York Times reporter Jeanna Smialek covers the Federal Reserve, which manages the nation's money supply, and is currently struggling to get inflation down by raising interest rates. Smialek says the Fed wields enormous influence, and is growing more powerful as it responds to national crises, including the financial meltdown and the pandemic. Her new book is Limitless.



Podcast critic Nick Quah reviews the new season from Serial called The Coldest Case in Laramie.

Fresh Air How The Fed Is Growing More Powerful How The Fed Is Growing More Powerful Listen · 45:26 45:26 We talk about a small group of unelected officials who make important decisions that affect our lives, all the time. New York Times reporter Jeanna Smialek covers the Federal Reserve, which manages the nation's money supply, and is currently struggling to get inflation down by raising interest rates. Smialek says the Fed wields enormous influence, and is growing more powerful as it responds to national crises, including the financial meltdown and the pandemic. Her new book is Limitless.



Podcast critic Nick Quah reviews the new season from Serial called The Coldest Case in Laramie.



