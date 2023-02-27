Cate Blanchett & Dir. Todd Field On Tár : Fresh Air In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays a charismatic orchestra conductor who uses her power to take sexual advantage of young women she's mentoring. "For me, it was never really about classical music," director Todd Field says. "And it was about ... how do you look at power and why does power exist? And it's not a uni-directional situation. Nobody holds power alone. There's a complicity in it." Tár is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.



Fresh Air Cate Blanchett & Dir. Todd Field On Tár Cate Blanchett & Dir. Todd Field On Tár Listen · 45:55 45:55 In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays a charismatic orchestra conductor who uses her power to take sexual advantage of young women she's mentoring. "For me, it was never really about classical music," director Todd Field says. "And it was about ... how do you look at power and why does power exist? And it's not a uni-directional situation. Nobody holds power alone. There's a complicity in it." Tár is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews the literary thriller I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai.

