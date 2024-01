A Tribute To Bluegrass Guitarist Doc Watson : Fresh Air We pay tribute to Doc Watson on the centennial of his birth. The pioneering bluegrass, country and folk guitarist and singer changed the way people around the world think about mountain music. In his prime, he was considered the greatest guitar flat picker. We'll listen back to our 1988 interview, and his 1989 performance on our show.



Also, John Powers reviews the new season of Perry Mason.

Fresh Air A Tribute To Bluegrass Guitarist Doc Watson A Tribute To Bluegrass Guitarist Doc Watson Listen · 46:35 46:35 We pay tribute to Doc Watson on the centennial of his birth. The pioneering bluegrass, country and folk guitarist and singer changed the way people around the world think about mountain music. In his prime, he was considered the greatest guitar flat picker. We'll listen back to our 1988 interview, and his 1989 performance on our show.



Also, John Powers reviews the new season of Perry Mason.