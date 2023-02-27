Best Of: Cate Blanchett & Todd Field On 'Tár' / Actor Ke Huy Quan : Fresh Air In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays a charismatic orchestra conductor who uses her power to take sexual advantage of young women she's mentoring. Tár is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.



Maureen Corrigan reviews I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai.



Ke Huy Quan starred in the '80s films Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies as a kid, before quitting acting. Now he's up for an Oscar for the first major acting job he's had in decades for the role of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Fresh Air Best Of: Cate Blanchett & Todd Field On 'Tár' / Actor Ke Huy Quan Best Of: Cate Blanchett & Todd Field On 'Tár' / Actor Ke Huy Quan Listen · 49:04 49:04 In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays a charismatic orchestra conductor who uses her power to take sexual advantage of young women she's mentoring. Tár is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.



Maureen Corrigan reviews I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai.



Ke Huy Quan starred in the '80s films Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies as a kid, before quitting acting. Now he's up for an Oscar for the first major acting job he's had in decades for the role of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor