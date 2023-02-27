If Wyoming bans abortion, hospitals may have an even harder time recruiting doctors

Wyoming has one of America's worst physician shortages, and now some homegrown medical students say they're looking for jobs out of state as state lawmakers are pushing bills criminalizing abortion.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.