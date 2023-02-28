Ex-NFL Linebacker Blake Martinez has made millions selling Pokémon cards

Blake Martinez started selling the cards online during the pandemic. He's made $5 million in the last seven months, and has made 20% of what he earned during seven years in the NFL.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.