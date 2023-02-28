British store shelves lack tomatoes and other popular fruits and vegetables

Many British supermarkets are limiting sales of some fruits and vegetables as the U.K. is facing a shortage — attributed to a combination of weather, energy prices and trade politics.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.