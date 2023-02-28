Biden's plan for student loan relief faces its biggest test yet at the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday hears arguments over whether the Biden administration exceeded its authority with its student debt forgiveness program.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.