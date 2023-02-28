For 24 days, Elvis Francois was lost at sea — living mostly off Ketchup

Francois was fixing his boat along the coast of Saint Martin when a current pulled him offshore. Heinz heard his story and started looking for him — the Ketchupmaker wants to buy him a new boat.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.