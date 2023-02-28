Florida's new laws may change how classrooms teach history like the Rosewood massacre

January marked 100 years since racist violence destroyed Rosewood. Now, would discussing it run afoul of new laws limiting how race, history, gender and sexuality are taught in Florida classrooms?

