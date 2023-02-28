Rupert Murdoch knew Fox News stars were endorsing 2020 election lies, he says

Rupert Murdoch said he knew Fox News stars were endorsing lies about the 2020 elections in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit against Fox for $1.6 billion.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.