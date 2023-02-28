U.S. Dept of Energy says with 'low confidence' that COVID may have leaked from a lab

The U.S. Department of Energy says with "low confidence" that COVID-19 might have originated in a lab leak. But the scientific evidence overwhelmingly points to a natural origin for the virus.

