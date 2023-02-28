Six states challenge Biden's student loan forgiveness plan at the Supreme Court

At the Supreme Court, some Republican-dominated states seemed on the verge of invalidating Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. A majority of the court's conservatives looked skeptical of the plan.

