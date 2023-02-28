New book 'Redaction' humanizes redacted lawsuits through portraits and poems

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with poet and activist Reginald Dwayne Betts and artist Titus Kaphar about their new book, Redaction. The book is based on poems and portraits from redacted lawsuits.

