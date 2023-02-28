Skier Jessie Diggins becomes first American to win an individual world title

Jessie Diggins became the first-ever U.S. skier to win an individual world title Tuesday in Slovenia. She's already the most decorated American cross-country skier ever — even before this latest win.

