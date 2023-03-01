Chicago voters resoundingly rejected Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection bid

Four years ago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept every corner of the city and won all 50 wards. Tuesday voters rejected reelection bid. Now, the top two candidates head to a runoff election.

