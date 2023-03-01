Food and fuel are out of reach for many Pakistanis because of the economic crisis

Pakistan's economy is on the verge of collapse as the U.N. warns more than 5 million people will be close to famine. Soaring prices now strain a proud tradition of feeding the hungry.

Pakistan faces an economic crisis so dire it risks default on its debt. Catastrophic floods last year submerged nearly a third of the country. Food and fuel prices soared and are now beyond the means of many people. As NPR's Diaa Hadid reports, that's straining a Pakistani tradition of feeding the hungry just when it's needed the most.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELLS JINGLING)

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: A dervish with bells strapped to his chest salutes the shrine of a Sufi saint buried in the capital, Islamabad.

GHULAM MOHAMMAD: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: The dervish, Ghulam Mohammad, says more people need to support the poor the way this shrine does. In one hall at the sprawling shrine complex, a cook dishes up greasy rice. A waitress slaps down the plates, and one woman argues that she didn't get enough.

Fifty-two-year-old Salima Bibi hovers at the entrance, hoping the waitress inside will forget she's already been served once. She's holding a plastic bag in one hand. She shows it to me and my colleague, Abdu Sattar.

SALIMA BIBI: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: Salima Bibi says if she's lucky, she'll fill it with free rice for her kids. She can't afford to bring them here. Bus rides are now too expensive. But she's already got a meal. She stuffed that in a different plastic bag that she's tucked under her draping headscarf. She was meant to eat it, but couldn't.

BIBI: (Through interpreter) I'm a mother. How I can eat without my kids?

HADID: Salima Bibi isn't alone. A boy in tattered clothes sells plastic bags to shrine visitors precisely for this. A little girl clutches a tiny pink plastic bag with rice - her leftovers.

The feeding halls at this shrine rely on donations from visitors. They pay cooks in open-air stalls surrounding the shrine to prepare enormous cauldrons of food that are shipped to the halls. But as needs soar, one cook, Bilal Khan, says they're receiving less donations.

BILAL KHAN: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: And because everything costs more, they're making less food. Khan says he used to make 20 cauldrons a day. Now he prepares barely half that number. Last year, donors often requested he cook chicken or beef stews for the poor.

KHAN: (Through interpreter) This year, people don't want to even order chickpeas with their rice dishes.

HADID: Across the shrine, 13-year-old Sheba chases friends down a marble-paved courtyard. She's from a nearby crowded slum and comes here to play and to eat. Sheba and her friends say their parents can't afford to buy once-cheap staples, like lentils.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: (Non-English language spoken).

ABDU SATTAR: "We don't eat at all at home. We come here and eat."

HADID: As we chat, a security guard rushes over and smacks Sheba hard against her shoulders.

(SOUNDBITE OF THUMPING)

SATTAR: Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na (ph).

HADID: Hey.

UNIDENTIFIED SECURITY GUARD: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: Sheba scrams. The guard apologizes. Later, he tells us he thought Sheba was trying to pickpocket us. Reports of petty crime like this have been increasing as hunger spreads. And the hunger we hear about in the shrine reflects what the World Food Programme sees in its data. The organization expects that by March, more than 5 million people will be a step away from famine levels of hunger. Chris Kaye is the Pakistan country director.

CHRIS KAYE: That number is frightening. It's frightening - and particularly when you balance it against what's happening next door in Afghanistan.

HADID: What's happening in Afghanistan is that since the Taliban seized power, a humanitarian crisis has spiraled out of control, and more than 6 million people there are close to famine.

KAYE: So we're not far away from a food insecure situation in Pakistan to - in terms of absolute numbers, to the numbers that we're seeing in Afghanistan.

HADID: The hunger has even reached a prosperous area where the poor have long flocked to work.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING)

HADID: The textile mills on the fringes of Faisalabad, a city about four hours' drive from the capital. There, one charity recently opened a roadside cafeteria. It serves free meals to workers like Mohammad Imran. He sits with his back to the entrance so nobody can see him. He mops up a plate of curried goat with a piece of naan.

MOHAMMAD IMRAN: (Through interpreter) I came here with a heavy heart, but I have no choice.

HADID: About six months ago, Imran says his monthly wage of $150 stopped stretching to the end of the month. The price of wheat, oil, vegetables doubled in his village, and his family cut down on food. He began sleeping at the mill after the price of bus tickets home shot up to 80 cents. It got so bad, Imran pulled his daughter out of the ninth grade. He couldn't pay her $20 school fee.

IMRAN: (Through interpreter) My daughter had such a promising future. If there was any hope at all that I could pay her fees, I'd send her back. But there's no hope.

HADID: Imran says this cafeteria is full of men like him. It's run by a charity called Saylani, which operates an industrial kitchen to meet demand. Bakers slap dough into flatbread. Butchers skin and chop up goats. They cook them in pots the size of bathtubs. Vats of prepared food are pushed into open-back jeeps.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE REVVING)

HADID: Supervisors check off items...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: ...And free lunch is distributed for around 20,000 people.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE REVVING)

HADID: In his office, administrator Irfan Malik says they're scaling up.

IRFAN MALIK: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: From 26 cafeterias two years ago, they now have 40. And his staff expect the number of people eating food to double this year. That's one charity in one relatively prosperous city.

Down the road, 45-year-old Ghulam Nabi keeps an eye on cotton looms in a one-room factory.

(SOUNDBITE OF MACHINERY WHIRRING)

HADID: His cheekbones protrude. His arms are bony.

GHULAM NABI: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: He's piling up debt to buy food. He owes $70 at the local shop. That's his monthly wage. But somehow, Ghulam Nabi says, he's managing. He says, I work. I don't need free food for now.

Diaa Hadid, NPR News, Faisalabad.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOREN CONNORS' "AIRS NO. 1")

