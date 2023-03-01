People who think they're attractive are less likely to wear masks, study says

A study published in the Frontiers of Psychology found that the higher a person's regard for their appearance — the more they thought that wearing a mask made them less attractive.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Apparently, being attractive can affect your health. People who think they're good-looking are less likely to wear a mask to keep from catching COVID. That's according to a study in the Frontiers of Psychology. The more people have regard for their appearance, the more they thought wearing a mask made them less attractive. And now masks are being seen by some people as a barrier to make a good impression.

