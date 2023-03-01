China permitted more coal power plants last year than any time in the last 7 years

A new report finds China granted permits for many new coal power plants last year. The country is also rapidly expanding its renewable energy as well.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.