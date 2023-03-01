Malala Yousafzai on winning the Nobel Peace Prize while in chemistry class

At the age of 17, activist, writer, and producer Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Now, Stranger at the Gate, a documentary that she executive produced, is nominated for an Oscar. Will she add on more award to her shelf by winning our game?



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



Josh Gondelman: You won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when you were just 17 years old. Let's start there. Can you tell us about when you found out that you won?



Actually, I was still in school at the time. I was in my chemistry class that day and the school's deputy head teacher called me outside. She usually only calls you when you're in trouble. So I was like...fingers crossed! I hope I haven't done anything wrong. But then she told me I had won the Nobel Peace Prize.



The classic bait and switch! Yeah, we've all been there. How how did you react when you went from thinking you are in trouble to knowing that you had won the Nobel Peace Prize?



Oh, it was such a surreal moment because it was not just for me, but it was for all the children who deserve to be heard. It was raising awareness about child labour. You know, I heard the news and then I shared a few remarks with my school friends. And then after that I went back to my class. I went to my physics class. I said, I have to finish my school day, because when you get the Nobel Peace Prize for education, you have to finish your school day.



Mo Rocca: So where do you where do you keep your Nobel Prize?



I can't...I can't tell you that.



Josh Gondelman: Do you mean that that this or that you've won so many awards, you forget where you keep them and can't tell?



Oh, it's I think it's probably both.



And so now, let's say your Nobel Prize came with free concert tickets, but you had to choose between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Who do you pick?



Oh, these are really tough questions!



Mo Rocca: It could start a war



So when I was little, I used to, like, sing the "Love Story" song together with my friends. So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan. And Beyonce, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets. I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both.



Josh Gondelman: Yeah, incredible answer