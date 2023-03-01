Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks comments on why it's cutting insulin prices now

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks about the company's move to reduce prices on some older insulins and cap how much people have to pay out of their own pocket.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.