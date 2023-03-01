A man set a Guinness World Record for Disneyland visits: 2,995 in a row

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Jeff Reitz, who recently set a Guinness World Record for going to Disneyland for 2,995 consecutive days. That's eight years, three months and 13 days.

