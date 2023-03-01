Correction: Rosalind Franklin's crucial contribution to the discovery of DNA's structure

A piece that aired on NPR this week about the discovery of DNA's structure neglected to mention the significant contribution of Rosalind Franklin to that scientific milestone.

