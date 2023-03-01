A pioneering gender-affirming health institute opened in 1919 in Berlin

The Institute for Sexual Research, founded in 1919, pioneered modern gender-affirming health care. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with medical historian Brandy Schillace on this piece of queer history.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.