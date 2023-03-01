Author Kate Zernike dissects the years-long fight for gender equality at MIT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Kate Zernike about her new book The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.