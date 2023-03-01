Accessibility links
The Orlando Pride ditches white shorts over period concerns It's the first National Women's Soccer League team to adopt such a change in uniforms. The goal is to make players more "comfortable and confident," the Pride says.

Sports

Soccer's Orlando Pride ditches players' white shorts over period concerns

Enlarge this image

Mikayla Cluff (left) of the Orlando Pride defends Naomi Girma of the San Diego Wave FC during an Aug. 13, 2022, game in San Diego, Calif. The Pride's uniforms will be looking different this season after the team ditched players' white shorts. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Mikayla Cluff (left) of the Orlando Pride defends Naomi Girma of the San Diego Wave FC during an Aug. 13, 2022, game in San Diego, Calif. The Pride's uniforms will be looking different this season after the team ditched players' white shorts.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Orlando Pride is ditching white shorts for players wearing their secondary uniforms in favor of black ones. The goal is to make players more "comfortable and confident" when playing while menstruating, the team said.

"The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn't been addressed until recently," Orlando Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak said in a press release. "I think it's a big step for us as a Club to make players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing."

Wimbledon will allow women to wear colored undershorts, in nod to period concerns

Sports

Wimbledon will allow women to wear colored undershorts, in nod to period concerns

The Orlando Pride is the first National Women's Soccer League team to changes its uniforms to account for period concerns. The team unveiled its new look this week.

This move is part of a growing awareness within professional sports of the stress white ensembles may cause athletes when they're on their periods.

Last year, Wimbledon announced it would loosen its strict all-white apparel rules to allow female players the option to wear dark-colored undershorts beneath their skirts or shorts.

The sports world is still built for men. This elite runner wants to change that

Shots - Health News

The sports world is still built for men. This elite runner wants to change that

Manchester City also announced last year that its players wouldn't wear white shorts during games also in an effort to ease female players' period concerns. At least two other teams of England's Women's Super League made a similar change.

The Orlando Pride will debut their new team look during their season opener in Portland on March 26.