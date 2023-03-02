Morning news brief

Israeli police use force against antigovernment protesters. U.S. Intelligence concludes foreign rivals didn't cause Havana Syndrome. Prosecution makes closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.