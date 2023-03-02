House Democrats come together to work on a messaging strategy to attract voters

House Democrats are gathering in Baltimore to discuss their messaging strategy with the goal of winning back the House next year. President Biden was the headliner.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.