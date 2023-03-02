Texas considers extending Medicaid access after birth to make having a baby safer

Texas abortion bans focused attention on the state's already high maternal mortality rate. Proposed legislation could let otherwise uninsured women stay on Medicaid up to a year after childbirth.

